SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL is Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 19.0% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $43,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.26 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

