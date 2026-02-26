Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Up 1,697.8% in February

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,654 shares, a growth of 1,697.8% from the January 29th total of 92 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $18.42.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a Maryland-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of hotel properties across the United States. The company’s primary business activities include acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of upper-upscale, lifestyle and select-service hotels. Through long-term ownership strategies, Sotherly Hotels seeks to generate stable rental income and capital appreciation by partnering with established hotel operators and brands.

Sotherly Hotels’ revenue streams are derived chiefly from guest room rentals, food and beverage services, event and meeting space rentals, and ancillary amenities.

