Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.400-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOLV. Wall Street Zen lowered Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Solventum and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Solventum stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,143. Solventum has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Solventum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 167.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Solventum by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $766,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

