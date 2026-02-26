Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $37.8340, with a volume of 898369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.62.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of -3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 15.88.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 156.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 62,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 255.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 280,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after buying an additional 201,983 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 377,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 130,197 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

