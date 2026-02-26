SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,188 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the January 29th total of 23,934 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,164 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,164 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Performance

SFYX remained flat at $17.17 during trading on Thursday. SoFi Next 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Get SoFi Next 500 ETF alerts:

About SoFi Next 500 ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.