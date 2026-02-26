Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XV) Short Interest Update

Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,707 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the January 29th total of 23,417 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claris Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 208,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 69,760 shares during the period.

Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 52,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,766. Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26.

About Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF

The Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF (XV) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide a 15% annualized distribution rate, paid monthly. The fund employs a strategy of selling barrier put options based on the worst-performing of three reference indices: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Russell 2000. This approach aims to generate higher income levels compared to traditional fixed-income products, with defined downside risk through barrier levels. The fund offers a unique source of monthly income differentiated from traditional fixed income or volatility selling strategies.

