Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 607 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the January 29th total of 5,185 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,458 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 7,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $18.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SURI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned 2.21% of Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (SURI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund employs an actively managed, multi-asset strategy that focuses on equity and debt securities of companies in the healthcare sector. The fund selects securities believed to be attractive investment opportunities SURI was launched on Feb 7, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

