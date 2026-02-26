Short Interest in YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXY) Rises By 514.1%

YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,739 shares, a growth of 514.1% from the January 29th total of 4,680 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,944 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,944 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 2.26. YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

About YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (SOXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets an annual income level of 12% by investing in US semiconductor companies while employing a covered call strategy. SOXY was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

