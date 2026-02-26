Short Interest in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Rises By 173.9%

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,724 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the January 29th total of 2,455 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,595. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $514.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Associates Inc. now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

