Short Interest in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Expands By 204.4%

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,466 shares, a growth of 204.4% from the January 29th total of 10,995 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sound Point Meridian Capital

In other Sound Point Meridian Capital news, Director Matthew E. Forstenhausler acquired 4,118 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,004.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,924.80. This represents a 187.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,282.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,269,690 shares in the company, valued at $75,409,263.90. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,480 shares of company stock worth $150,127 and have sold 10,701 shares worth $154,990. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sound Point Meridian Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sound Point Meridian Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,821,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Price Performance

Shares of SPMC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 18,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $195.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.32. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Sound Point Meridian Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Compass Point set a $12.00 price objective on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. iA Financial set a $18.50 target price on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sound Point Meridian Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPMC

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.