Short Interest in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Declines By 97.4%

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 892 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the January 29th total of 33,827 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAXI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,547. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

