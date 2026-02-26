Short Interest in JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Increases By 773.9%

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 605,322 shares, an increase of 773.9% from the January 29th total of 69,266 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,832,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,832,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JDZG stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 2,699,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,844,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. JIADE has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $6.32.

JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JIADE in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JIADE has an average rating of “Sell”.

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

