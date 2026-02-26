Short Interest in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Rises By 202.4%

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 125,278 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the January 29th total of 41,433 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 150,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invvlu Mu Incm Price Performance

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 67,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,113. Invvlu Mu Incm has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invvlu Mu Incm

About Invvlu Mu Incm

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invvlu Mu Incm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 132.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

