Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Drops By 61.8%

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,687 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 29th total of 7,037 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

GSC opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $165.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92.

Get Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Northwest Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets. GSC was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.