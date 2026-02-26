Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Declines By 61.1%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 167,798 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the January 29th total of 431,410 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 398,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FECCF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy is a Canada-based upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons. Listed on the OTC market under the symbol FECCF, the company focuses on heavy and light crude oil as well as natural gas and natural gas liquids. Frontera’s integrated operations encompass drilling, well completion, reservoir management and midstream activities, with an emphasis on cost control, operational efficiency and sustainable practices.

The company’s core asset base is located in Latin America, with the majority of production derived from onshore blocks in Colombia’s Llanos Basin.

