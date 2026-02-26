Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Drops By 80.2%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,788 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the January 29th total of 9,023 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of LEGR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $63.02.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
