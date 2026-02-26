Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Drops By 80.2%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,788 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the January 29th total of 9,023 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LEGR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 22,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3,412.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

