Short Interest in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) Expands By 591.3%

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,497 shares, a growth of 591.3% from the January 29th total of 1,663 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF alerts:

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OPER traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.30. 539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $99.42 and a 12-month high of $100.54.

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $0.2788 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

(Get Free Report)

The ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking current income by investing primarily in repurchase agreements, with a portfolio maturity of less than one year. OPER was launched on Jul 11, 2018 and is managed by ClearShares.

Further Reading

