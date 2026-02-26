SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $11.10. SEGRO shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 225 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

