Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Update

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 83,252 shares, a growth of 227.9% from the January 29th total of 25,391 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Scatec ASA has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

About Scatec ASA

(Get Free Report)

Scatec ASA is a Norway-based renewable energy company that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale power plants worldwide. Founded in 2007 as Scatec Solar ASA, the company has broadened its portfolio beyond photovoltaic projects to include hydropower, onshore wind and energy storage solutions. Through end-to-end capabilities in project development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) services, Scatec delivers clean energy assets under fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs).

With a strategic focus on emerging and frontier markets, Scatec designs and executes projects across Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.