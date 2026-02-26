Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,710 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the January 29th total of 28,283 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 134,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of SFHG opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. Samfine Creation Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samfine Creation Holdings Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Samfine Creation Holdings Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Samfine Creation Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Samfine Creation Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Company Profile

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes.

