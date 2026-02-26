Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $0.82. Sabre shares last traded at $0.9301, with a volume of 20,065,327 shares.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The company has a market cap of $367.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $666.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 38,523,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after buying an additional 9,958,212 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 57.7% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,350,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082,948 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $7,377,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $6,660,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $6,054,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

