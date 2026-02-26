RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.55 Million in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,380 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. CNB Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $235.07 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. This represents a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,714.05. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

