RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 69633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $613.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile
The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.
