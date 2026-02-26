Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,579 shares, a growth of 303.8% from the January 29th total of 391 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.7%

NASDAQ RCKTW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, life-transforming gene therapies for rare pediatric diseases. The company’s research and development activities center on inherited genetic disorders, leveraging both lentiviral and adeno-associated virus (AAV) platforms to deliver corrective genes. Rocket’s lead programs include treatments for conditions such as Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I (LAD-I), Danon disease and mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS IIIA), each of which represents a high unmet medical need in the pediatric population.

Founded in 2015, Rocket Pharmaceuticals went public in 2018 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RCKTW.

