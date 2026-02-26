RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $36.2320. Approximately 1,591,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,668,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

RingCentral News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RingCentral this week:

Get RingCentral alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced its first quarterly dividend and expanded its buyback program after beating Q4 estimates — news that supports shareholder returns and helped spark recent upside. RingCentral Is Up After New Dividend, Buyback Expansion And AI Revenue Rebound

Company announced its first quarterly dividend and expanded its buyback program after beating Q4 estimates — news that supports shareholder returns and helped spark recent upside. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow, a return to positive GAAP operating margin and bullish FY26 guidance (stronger FCF, margin and subscription-growth targets) underpin the company’s ability to fund returns and de-lever. RingCentral’s Cash Flow Hit a Record—And It’s Fueling Bigger Returns

Record free cash flow, a return to positive GAAP operating margin and bullish FY26 guidance (stronger FCF, margin and subscription-growth targets) underpin the company’s ability to fund returns and de-lever. Positive Sentiment: AI revenue and attach rates are accelerating (pure-AI ARR up sharply; AI attach rates doubled), which can lift ARPU and retention if adoption continues — a multi-quarter growth lever for investors. RingCentral AI traction coverage

AI revenue and attach rates are accelerating (pure-AI ARR up sharply; AI attach rates doubled), which can lift ARPU and retention if adoption continues — a multi-quarter growth lever for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: only a minority rate RNG a Buy and the consensus price target sits below recent trade, which limits near-term upside according to Street estimates. RNG Stock Page – MarketBeat

Analyst coverage is mixed: only a minority rate RNG a Buy and the consensus price target sits below recent trade, which limits near-term upside according to Street estimates. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week — CEO, COO and CFO disclosed large share sales (multiple Form 4 filings) — which can be read as profit-taking or reduced insider conviction and tends to pressure sentiment. Insider Selling Alert

Significant insider selling this week — CEO, COO and CFO disclosed large share sales (multiple Form 4 filings) — which can be read as profit-taking or reduced insider conviction and tends to pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~24% in February to ~13.7% of the float (days-to-cover ~2.7), increasing the potential for downward pressure or volatility if negative sentiment persists. Short interest report

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.04.

RingCentral Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. RingCentral had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $644.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In related news, COO Kira Makagon sold 46,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $1,666,610.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 369,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,406.76. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $111,585.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 93,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,924.40. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 209,202 shares of company stock worth $7,356,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in RingCentral by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.