Richard Md Lindstrom Acquires 60,229 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Md Lindstrom purchased 60,229 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $461,354.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 246,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,506.78. This trade represents a 32.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 6.1%

OCUL stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.90. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.32, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 511.90% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Director Richard L. Lindstrom bought 60,229 shares at an average $7.66 (a ~32% increase in his stake) — a sizable insider purchase that signals confidence and provides direct demand support for the shares.

Ocular will present detailed SOL‑1 data at the 49th Macula Society meeting and host an investor webcast — a potential catalyst if data or management commentary clarifies commercial or clinical outlooks.

The company will participate in March investor conferences, increasing visibility with institutional investors but not introducing new clinical data by itself.

Several small institutional moves were reported (new / larger stakes by boutique managers). These are modest in dollar terms and mainly signal ongoing institutional interest rather than a major position shift. (No single large fund reported a material cut.)

Short interest jumped ~27.8% in February to ~14.7M shares (about 6.9% of shares outstanding) with a ~3.0 days‑to‑cover — higher shorting can amplify downside on negative news and adds volatility risk.

Multiple insiders sold shares in late Feb (including Pravin Dugel, Sanjay Nayak, Jeffrey Heier, Peter Kaiser and Nadia Waheed). While some sales are modest relative to holdings, the cluster of transactions can be perceived as a negative signal.

Needham lowered its price target to $18 (from $20) — a downward adjustment from a sell‑side firm that could temper sentiment among growth/biotech investors.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 93,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 63.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

