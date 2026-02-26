Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Evercore

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 5,447 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $418,438.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,402,052. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $7,542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 141,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,289.68. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 113,792 shares of company stock worth $10,734,640 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,792 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,303,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,036,000 after purchasing an additional 947,448 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,455,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,565,000 after purchasing an additional 90,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

