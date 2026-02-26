Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Corning (GLW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corning (NYSE: GLW):

2/25/2026 – Corning had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Corning had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $127.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Corning was given a new $145.00 price target by Mizuho.

2/20/2026 – Corning had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Corning was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/13/2026 – Corning had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Corning had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Corning had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Corning was given a new $120.00 price target by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

1/29/2026 – Corning was downgraded by Fox Advisors from “overweight” to “equal weight”.

1/29/2026 – Corning had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

1/29/2026 – Corning had its price target raised by Mizuho from $97.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Corning was given a new $100.00 price target by Barclays PLC.

1/29/2026 – Corning had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Corning had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Corning had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Corning was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

1/27/2026 – Corning was given a new $130.00 price target by Wolfe Research. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Corning was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/12/2026 – Corning had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Corning had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,008. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

