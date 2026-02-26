Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.0820, with a volume of 17879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RANJY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Randstad alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RANJY

Randstad Stock Up 2.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Randstad had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.