Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0569 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 0.7% increase from Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 98,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.