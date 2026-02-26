Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0569 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 0.7% increase from Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVOL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 98,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $20.25.
About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
