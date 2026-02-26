Q2 EPS Estimate for Arch Capital Group Lifted by Analyst

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

ACGL stock opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39.

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $4,558,971.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,676,574.68. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 203,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $19,143,017.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 351,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,992,328.40. This represents a 36.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,096 shares of company stock worth $25,287,645. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Small upward quarterly revisions: Zacks nudged up Q2 2026 (from $2.45 to $2.46), Q3 2026 (from $1.86 to $1.92) and Q4 2027 (from $2.75 to $2.93), suggesting isolated strength in some periods. MarketBeat: Zacks revisions

Small upward quarterly revisions: Zacks nudged up Q2 2026 (from $2.45 to $2.46), Q3 2026 (from $1.86 to $1.92) and Q4 2027 (from $2.75 to $2.93), suggesting isolated strength in some periods. Positive Sentiment: Short interest data shows a meaningful drop: as of Feb. 13 short interest fell ~20.7% to ~5.59M shares (~1.6% of float), which reduces one potential source of downside pressure from short‑covering volatility. MarketBeat: Short interest

Short interest data shows a meaningful drop: as of Feb. 13 short interest fell ~20.7% to ~5.59M shares (~1.6% of float), which reduces one potential source of downside pressure from short‑covering volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term view: Zacks published a FY2028 estimate of $11.07 per share — a positive long‑run forecast but not an immediate catalyst. MarketBeat: FY2028 estimate

Longer‑term view: Zacks published a FY2028 estimate of $11.07 per share — a positive long‑run forecast but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some short‑interest reporting appears inconsistent (an entry showing “0 shares” and NaN change); likely a data/reporting glitch and not a market driver. MarketBeat: short interest note

Some short‑interest reporting appears inconsistent (an entry showing “0 shares” and NaN change); likely a data/reporting glitch and not a market driver. Negative Sentiment: Broad downward revisions from Zacks: several near‑term and FY forecasts were trimmed — Q1 2026 (2.46→2.43), Q1 2027 (2.61→2.56), Q4 2026 (2.70→2.56), Q2 2027 (2.36→2.35), Q3 2027 (2.43→2.26), FY2026 (9.48→9.36) and FY2027 (10.14→10.10). These cuts lower near‑term earnings expectations and are the main reason investors are selling/marking down the stock. MarketBeat: Zacks cuts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

