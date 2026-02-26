Q1 EPS Forecast for CECO Environmental Boosted by Analyst

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 8.0%

CECO stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $81.72.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 366,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $6,261,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key CECO Environmental News

Here are the key news stories impacting CECO Environmental this week:

Positive Sentiment: CECO agreed to combine with Thermon Group in a roughly $2.2 billion cash-and-stock transaction that creates a broader industrial solutions platform and management expects sustained double‑digit growth from the combined company. Investors typically reward transformational M&A that extends market position and cross‑sells products. GlobeNewswire: CECO Announces Strategic Combination with Thermon

CECO agreed to combine with Thermon Group in a roughly $2.2 billion cash-and-stock transaction that creates a broader industrial solutions platform and management expects sustained double‑digit growth from the combined company. Investors typically reward transformational M&A that extends market position and cross‑sells products. Positive Sentiment: CECO raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $925M–$975M (well above consensus), signaling stronger top‑line momentum even before Thermon is folded in—supporting higher valuation expectations. MSN: CECO outlines 2026 revenue target

CECO raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $925M–$975M (well above consensus), signaling stronger top‑line momentum even before Thermon is folded in—supporting higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers hiked price targets and reiterated buy ratings (HC Wainwright to $90, Needham to $80, Roth MKM to $68), which likely contributed to buying interest and helped lift sentiment. Analyst optimism increases the chances of additional institutional demand. Benzinga: Analyst upgrades and price target changes

Several brokers hiked price targets and reiterated buy ratings (HC Wainwright to $90, Needham to $80, Roth MKM to $68), which likely contributed to buying interest and helped lift sentiment. Analyst optimism increases the chances of additional institutional demand. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue rose ~35% year‑over‑year and beat estimates, but EPS missed consensus (reported $0.08 vs. est. $0.43). Revenue strength supports the growth story; the EPS miss leaves short‑term earnings credibility a question. GlobeNewswire: Q4 and full‑year 2025 results

Q4 revenue rose ~35% year‑over‑year and beat estimates, but EPS missed consensus (reported $0.08 vs. est. $0.43). Revenue strength supports the growth story; the EPS miss leaves short‑term earnings credibility a question. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data in late February appears nonsensical (zero shares / NaN change), suggesting either a data error or negligible short activity; this item is unlikely to be a material driver today.

Reported short interest data in late February appears nonsensical (zero shares / NaN change), suggesting either a data error or negligible short activity; this item is unlikely to be a material driver today. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced investigations into whether CECO’s merger terms are fair to shareholders, creating legal overhang and potential distraction/risk around deal execution and approvals. That scrutiny can put downward pressure or increase volatility until resolved. PR Newswire: Shareholder investigation announced BusinessWire: Halper Sadeh investigation

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.