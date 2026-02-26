PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $209,760.12 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $209,760.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 105,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,129.76. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 18th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 3,081 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.16.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,813 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $194,912.77.

On Friday, January 9th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,314 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $180,330.02.

On Thursday, January 8th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 4,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $308,766.48.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,739 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $133,816.05.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 4,879 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $377,829.76.

On Monday, January 5th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,266 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $171,196.30.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 362.45% and a net margin of 39.44%.PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 337.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,919,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTCT

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.