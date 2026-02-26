Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Short Interest Update

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 127,864 shares, an increase of 572.0% from the January 29th total of 19,026 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 74,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanne Kaplan purchased 1,629 shares of Promis Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,494.35. This represents a 70.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd. purchased 700,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $8,499,988.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 943,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,681.70. This represents a 289.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Promis Neurosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its stake in Promis Neurosciences by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 6,233,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,069 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 39.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,974,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 836,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 168.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 106,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Promis Neurosciences from $125.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Promis Neurosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Promis Neurosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Promis Neurosciences Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of PMN opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Promis Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Promis Neurosciences Company Profile

Promis Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research programs target cognitive impairment and other neurological symptoms associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Leveraging a proprietary small‐molecule discovery platform, Promis Neurosciences advances both preclinical and early clinical candidates designed to modulate neural pathways involved in memory, learning and neuroinflammation.

