Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Short Interest Update

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,733 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the January 29th total of 30,511 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,202 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,202 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $828,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,430,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,586,000 after buying an additional 338,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 782,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $159.31 million, a PE ratio of 351.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

