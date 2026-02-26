Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $292.00 price target on Primerica in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Primerica from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Primerica Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $255.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.26. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $230.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $0.44. Primerica had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $853.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $475.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $641,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,582.72. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,000. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Primerica by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 1,714.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica’s core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

