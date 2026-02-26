Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 460,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $418,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 14,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Featured Stories

