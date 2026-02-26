Primecap Management Co. CA Takes $988.08 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,362,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.37% of Chevron as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,979,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,826,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,190,000 after purchasing an additional 378,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $184.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.36.

In related news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,231.37. This trade represents a 86.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

