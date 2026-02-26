Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 6,299,350 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,442,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299,350 shares during the period. Sony makes up about 1.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.07% of Sony worth $1,855,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the third quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 220.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of -107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

