Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 384,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 384,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.54% of Corning worth $377,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $676,931,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 748.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,014,000 after buying an additional 2,795,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 93.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,407,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,206,000 after buying an additional 1,641,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning News Summary

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Stock Up 5.6%

GLW stock opened at $160.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $162.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.