Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 285,134 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,309,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,134 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $338,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.5% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,169,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,537,000 after purchasing an additional 112,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,595,000. Finally, Curi Capital LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,699,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:WHR opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Whirlpool News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Whirlpool this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

