Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 285,134 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,309,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,134 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $338,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.5% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,169,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,537,000 after purchasing an additional 112,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,595,000. Finally, Curi Capital LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,699,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Whirlpool Trading Down 1.3%
NYSE:WHR opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.
Whirlpool News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Whirlpool this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Activist pressure could force governance or strategic changes that unlock value — David Tepper/Appaloosa sent a forceful letter demanding sweeping changes and criticizing management decisions; activism raises the possibility of board/strategy reforms that some investors view as a catalyst for improved returns. Billionaire David Tepper Is Calling For Massive Changes at Whirlpool. Here’s What Investors Need to Know.
- Positive Sentiment: Some buyers stepped in despite the criticism, suggesting pockets of investor confidence or short-term technical support. (Coverage showed shares rose at times even as activists criticized the equity raise.) Whirlpool shares rise despite activist criticism of equity raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory backdrop: the House passed H.R.4626 (the “Don’t Mess With My Home Appliances Act”), which could limit new appliance efficiency mandates — potentially easing future compliance costs, but timing/impact remain uncertain. Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 4626 – Don’t Mess With My Home Appliances Act
- Neutral Sentiment: Demand outlook is mixed: housing softness is weighing on appliance demand, but management argues scale and positioning help navigate a slowing cycle — a mixed near‑term picture for revenue. Whirlpool’s Scale and Appliance Demand Meet a Slowing Housing Cycle
- Negative Sentiment: Major equity-linked financing priced: WHR sold ~6.88M common shares at $69 and 10.5M depositary shares tied to 8.50% mandatory-convertible preferreds — the ~ $800M transaction reduces near-term leverage but creates immediate dilution and a built‑in future conversion risk. Whirlpool Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized Concurrent Offerings of Common Stock and Depositary Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Appaloosa/Tepper specifically attacked the equity raise as high‑cost and unnecessary dilution — public activist accusations increase near‑term governance risk and can amplify negative price reaction. David Tepper sends scathing letter to Whirlpool for destroying shareholder value, pushes for changes
- Negative Sentiment: Options market bearishness: an unusually large block of ~6,516 put contracts traded (~75% above average), signaling elevated hedging or speculative bets on further downside. (Market flow can accelerate moves.)
- Negative Sentiment: Fundamental pressure: Whirlpool missed Q4 estimates (EPS and revenue) and set FY26 guidance (~7.00 EPS) below street expectations — a backdrop that makes dilution and activist concerns more painful for current shareholders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.
In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.
