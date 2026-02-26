Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,310 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $198,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Carrier Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

