Primecap Management Co. CA Has $513.06 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,889,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,914,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.58% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $513,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HPE unveiled AI-native networking and compute solutions that integrate Juniper technology and HPE ProLiant Gen12 servers, positioning HPE as a fuller-stack AI + networking vendor; this could drive new service‑provider deals and higher-margin services if adoption picks up. Read More.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 26,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $647,931.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,761 shares in the company, valued at $51,472,126.89. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 126,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $3,113,460.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,159.22. This represents a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is -950.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

