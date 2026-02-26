Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.60 Billion Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,112,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 1.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.51% of Baidu worth $1,596,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $334,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 169,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $165.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $159.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $100.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.