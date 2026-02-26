Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as low as C$0.68. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 16,967 shares changing hands.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0013 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.25%.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value.

