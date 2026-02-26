PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and traded as low as $14.56. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 38,495 shares trading hands.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) is an exchange‐traded fund designed to provide investors with broad exposure to the high yield corporate debt market. Launched and managed by PGIM Investments, the fund seeks to generate current income by investing predominantly in U.S. dollar‐denominated below‐investment‐grade corporate bonds. Through its open‐end structure, ISD offers daily liquidity, allowing investors to gain access to a diversified portfolio of high yield debt instruments across a range of industries.
The fund’s investment approach emphasizes rigorous, bottom‐up credit research conducted by PGIM’s global fixed income team.
