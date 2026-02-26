PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and traded as low as $14.56. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 38,495 shares trading hands.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 716,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 58,802 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 816,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,797 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) is an exchange‐traded fund designed to provide investors with broad exposure to the high yield corporate debt market. Launched and managed by PGIM Investments, the fund seeks to generate current income by investing predominantly in U.S. dollar‐denominated below‐investment‐grade corporate bonds. Through its open‐end structure, ISD offers daily liquidity, allowing investors to gain access to a diversified portfolio of high yield debt instruments across a range of industries.

The fund’s investment approach emphasizes rigorous, bottom‐up credit research conducted by PGIM’s global fixed income team.

