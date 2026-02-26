Peter Perdue Sells 3,882 Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Peter Perdue sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $262,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.06. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Peter Perdue sold 396 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $26,706.24.

On Monday, December 15th, Peter Perdue sold 907 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $64,279.09.

NYSE QSR opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $73.70.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.65.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — RBI raised its quarterly dividend from $0.62 to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.8% yield), which can attract income-focused buyers and provide some downside support for the stock. 3 Big Dividend Stocks Just Raised Payouts—Here’s Who’s Leading in 2026 (QSR)

Dividend hike — RBI raised its quarterly dividend from $0.62 to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.8% yield), which can attract income-focused buyers and provide some downside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investor event scheduled — Management is hosting an investor presentation and Q&A on Feb. 26, which may spur intraday buying if guidance, growth initiatives or capital-allocation plans are perceived positively. Restaurant Brands International is Hosting an Investor Event on February 26, 2026

Investor event scheduled — Management is hosting an investor presentation and Q&A on Feb. 26, which may spur intraday buying if guidance, growth initiatives or capital-allocation plans are perceived positively. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revision — JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $77 to $72 but kept an “overweight” rating. That reduces near-term upside expectations slightly but retains institutional support. Analyst Rating/Price Target Note

Analyst revision — JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $77 to $72 but kept an “overweight” rating. That reduces near-term upside expectations slightly but retains institutional support. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — Multiple executives (including Axel Schwan, CFO Sami Siddiqui and several others) reported sizable sales on Feb. 23 (individual disposals from ~3.9k to ~34.9k shares; CFO’s stake down ~28.7%). Large, clustered insider sales are being viewed negatively by the market and likely contributed to the stock weakening today. SEC Filing (example insider sale)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

