Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.

PRGO traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 3,902,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,164. Perrigo has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -305.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Perrigo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,574,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,634,000 after buying an additional 653,925 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,340,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 637,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,542,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,230,000 after buying an additional 2,602,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Perrigo by 34.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,817,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 983,727 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

