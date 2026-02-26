PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of PepGen from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepGen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PepGen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PepGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

PepGen stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. PepGen has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in PepGen by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,482,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,544,000. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepGen by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen, Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company is developing precision gene editing therapies to address rare genetic diseases by combining advanced prime editing modalities with proprietary delivery technologies. PepGen’s platform is designed to achieve targeted and durable correction of disease-causing mutations in vivo, with the goal of providing long-lasting therapeutic benefit after a single administration.

The company’s lead development programs include PPG-001 for mucopolysaccharidosis type II (Hunter syndrome) and PPG-002 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (Hurler syndrome).

