Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,100.00 and last traded at $1,109.95. 89 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,228.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Partners Group Price Performance

About Partners Group

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,266.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,272.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.62.

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS: PGPHF) is a global private markets investment manager that specializes in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. The firm develops tailored investment solutions for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Its services include direct investments, primary fund commitments and secondary market transactions, as well as customized portfolio and advisory offerings.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Partners Group completed its initial public offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange in 2006.

